Reports | Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus eye Ousmane Dembele signing

Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus eye Ousmane Dembele signing
Today at 4:41 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea are keen on pursuing a deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after the French winger rejected contract advances from the Spanish side. The Frenchman’s current deal has less than six months and could leave Camp Nou in the summer.
Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons. The Frenchman had established himself as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football during his stint with the German club and Barcelona looked to bolster their attacking options by signing Dembele.
It hasn't gone according to plan for the French winger as he has been subject to various injuries which has kept him from featuring consistently for the Spanish side. The 24-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 31 goals and registering 23 assists across all competitions. The French winger has helped the Catalan club claim two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey cups during his time at the club so far.
Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the club and the player’s representatives are ongoing in a bid to extend his stay at Camp Nou. According to ESPN, talks have broken down as Dembele’s camp hasn't responded to Barcelona's offer after the Spanish giants gave until Jan 15th to respond to their offer of a new deal.
Uncertanity over Dembele's future has been growing for a couple of months as his agent has asked for a contract of €30m-a-year, plus a €45m signing fee. The Catalan club's financial woes prevent them from agreeing to his demands and rival European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are understood to be keen on signing the World Cup winner on a free transfer in the summer.
