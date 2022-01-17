Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal from AFCON due to Covid-19 doubts

Scans were done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with two other Gabon players Axel Meye and Mario Lemina also being removed from the squad due to the same reason. Aubameyang’s comeback was blocked by the Panther’s medical staff on the basis of his health concerns. Gabon head coach Patrice Neveu has confirmed that the striker will be allowed to link up and return to Arsenal in order to allow him to recuperate to full fitness and also allow the nature of the virus to be properly assessed.