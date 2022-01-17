Did not agree on why we had to play Norwich when we did, asserts David Moyes

West Ham rallied in the second half and earned the rewards for their efforts as Pablo Fornals scored in the 52nd minute to equalize. Harrison sealed the victory by completing his hattrick as he latched onto Raphinha's through ball and finished past Lukasz Fabianski in the 60th minute. The defeat denied the Hammers their third straight league win although they remained in fourth place on 37 points. Moyes was unhappy at the league for scheduling three games in the span of a week and attributed the fixture pile-up as the reason for their slip-up.