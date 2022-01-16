Will never refuse to play for Manchester United, asserts Anthony Martial

With reports indicating that Anthony Martial is overly keen on leaving Manchester United, it has seen the Frenchman’s game-time slowly reduce. His wish to leave was later confirmed by his agent, Philippe Lamboley, and then by interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. Not only that, Rangnick revealed that he has had a chat with the 26-year-old over a potential move away although the German never indicated what came of those talks.