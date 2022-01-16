Will never refuse to play for Manchester United, asserts Anthony Martial
Today at 5:11 PM
In light of Ralf Rangnick’s comments, Anthony Martial has hit back at the German and admitted that he will never refuse to play for Manchester United and will never disrespect the fans. The interim head coach revealed that the French forward didn’t want to be in the squad against Aston Villa.
With reports indicating that Anthony Martial is overly keen on leaving Manchester United, it has seen the Frenchman’s game-time slowly reduce. His wish to leave was later confirmed by his agent, Philippe Lamboley, and then by interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. Not only that, Rangnick revealed that he has had a chat with the 26-year-old over a potential move away although the German never indicated what came of those talks.
However, while no move has materialized so far, Martial has continued to barely feature for the club with his last start coming in November. But with United lacking forwards against Aston Villa, many expected Martial to feature on the bench but there was no sign of him and Rangnick confirmed after the game that he didn’t want to be “in the squad”.
“He [Martial] didn’t want to be in the squad. He would have been in the squad normally. He didn’t want to be and that’s the reason why he wasn’t with us,” Rangnick said, reported the Guardian.
Yet in light of those comments, Martial has refuted the German head coach’s claims and instead revealed that he never refused to play for the club. Not only that, he admitted that he hasn’t disrespected the fans yet and doesn’t intend to start now.
“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United. I’ve been here for seven years and I never disrespected, and will never disrespect, the club and the fans,” Martial wrote on Instagram.
