We have to find solutions without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 5:52 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asked his side to push beyond their limits and not depend on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as now everybody has a chance to show what they can do. Both Mane and Salah alongside Naby Keita are at the African Cup of Nations, representing their countries.
Few clubs have been as dependent on their front-three as Liverpool as combined Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are responsible for half the 52 league goals the Reds have scored. But with the trio off at the African Cup of Nations, the Reds need goals but it may be tough as only Diogo Jota, who has scored ten league goals, has hit double figures. Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi have scored a combined 17 but Origi is injured.
That combined with Minamino’s glaring miss against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this week has many fans and critics alike worried. But Jurgen Klopp is not amongst the lot as he believes that the absence of their two main scorers means that everyone else can show what they can do. Not only that, the German has urged his players to step up and make the best of the situation.
“We got a result at Crystal Palace and Mo didn’t start. We won at Manchester United and Sadio didn’t start. Now both are out and that’s not cool but it’s not like: ‘You have to be like him.’ We have to find solutions, which we always do, not constantly talk about problems,” Klopp said, reported the Guardian.
“It is about playing football. It doesn’t depend on who is playing, it is always about how you are playing. Everybody can step up. Everybody is absolutely invited to score a goal. We have to go through this period and make the best of it.”
