Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja
Today at 5:11 PM
According to the Guardian, Southampton are in talks over a permanent move for Armando Broja in the near future as the Saints have been very impressed by the impact the 20-year-old has made. The forward signed for the club on loan in the summer and has since netted five goals in the league.
Despite a stellar season on loan at Vitesse last term, where he netted 10 goals in 30 league appearances, many expected Armando Broja to leave the club. That is exactly what happened with Southampton swopping up the 20-year-old on loan for the entirety of the 2021/22 season. However, the young Albanian’s impact has been incredible with him now a first choice for the club over big-money summer signing Adam Armstrong.
Not only that, Broja has adapted perfectly to the Premier League under Ralf Hasenhuttl with him scoring five goals in 17 appearances for the side although he has started just eight league games so far. That combined with his form and talent has seen reports indicate that the Saints are considering a permanent move. Not only that, the Guardian has reported that the St Mary’s side are in talks with Chelsea over the same.
The Blues are reportedly open to letting Broja leave although reports have indicated that with their current set of forwards underperforming, the club are looking at alternatives. While Broja was a part of their pre-season plans last summer, the Saints are confident that Chelsea will let him leave as they are looking at a more world-class profile next summer. That is because the Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland although having signed Romelu Lukaku only last summer, that is in the air.
