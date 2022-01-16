Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja

The Blues are reportedly open to letting Broja leave although reports have indicated that with their current set of forwards underperforming, the club are looking at alternatives. While Broja was a part of their pre-season plans last summer, the Saints are confident that Chelsea will let him leave as they are looking at a more world-class profile next summer. That is because the Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland although having signed Romelu Lukaku only last summer, that is in the air.