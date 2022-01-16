Reports | Everton board meet to discuss Rafael Benitez’s future after Norwich City defeat
Today at 5:58 PM
According to Sky Sports, the Everton board met in the aftermath of the 2-1 loss to Norwich City with them reportedly discussing Rafael Benitez’s future at the club. The Spaniard has endured a torrid time at the helm of the Toffees, with just one win since September and are 15th on the table.
After the humiliating 4-1 loss to Liverpool, many Everton fans were concerned that Rafael Benitez was no longer the man to lead the club. The Spaniard was appointed despite his past at Anfield and while he started off superbly, losing just once in his opening seven games, things began to unravel quickly. So much so, that the Toffees have won just once since late September, a 2-1 win over Arsenal, and have dropped off the table.
They’re 15th on the table and are just six points ahead of 18th place Norwich City which has effectively placed Benitez’s side in the relegation battle. However, with the Toffees losing 2-1 to Norwich City over the weekend, Sky Sports has reported that the Spaniard’s future is up in the air as the Everton board met to discuss just that. The club are reportedly unhappy and the meeting was the latest between owner Farhad Moshiri and the board.
However, while no decision has been made yet, reports have indicated that Everton are already looking at replacements although they’re still in the preliminary stages. Sky Sports has further reported that the lack of support Benitez has garned during his time at Goodison Park could also play into the decision especially after banners were unveiled by the fans, asking Benitez to leave.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.