Reports | Everton board meet to discuss Rafael Benitez’s future after Norwich City defeat

After the humiliating 4-1 loss to Liverpool, many Everton fans were concerned that Rafael Benitez was no longer the man to lead the club. The Spaniard was appointed despite his past at Anfield and while he started off superbly, losing just once in his opening seven games, things began to unravel quickly. So much so, that the Toffees have won just once since late September, a 2-1 win over Arsenal, and have dropped off the table.