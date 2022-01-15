Reports | Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with over new contract

That may not be out of place as Telefoot has reported that Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over a new contract this month. The Frenchman does have less than six moths on his current contract and is thus free to talk to clubs outside France over a pre-contract agreement but so far nothing has materialized. But Telefoot has revealed that the forward is in talks over a short-term agreement which could see Real Madrid forced to pay a transfer fee next summer.