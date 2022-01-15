Reports | Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with over new contract
Yesterday at 6:45 PM
According to Telefoot, Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks over a new contract for the Frenchman with the forward reportedly keen on staying in France. The 23-year-old has less than six months left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Few players have been as heavily sought after as Kylian Mbappe this season especially with the Frenchman reportedly rejecting a new contract with PSG. That attracted Real Madrid’s interest in the summer and it saw them submit not one but three bids with the final one reportedly worth around €220 million. Yet while the Parisians rejected that offer, Mbappe hasn’t signed a new deal although they remain confident that the 23-year-old will stay.
That may not be out of place as Telefoot has reported that Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over a new contract this month. The Frenchman does have less than six moths on his current contract and is thus free to talk to clubs outside France over a pre-contract agreement but so far nothing has materialized. But Telefoot has revealed that the forward is in talks over a short-term agreement which could see Real Madrid forced to pay a transfer fee next summer.
The Los Blancos still remain the 23-year-old’s top suitor and have also been linked with a move for Erling Haaland but reports have indicated that president Florentino Perez wants the Frenchman. But while the La Liga club do, reportedly, have the money for a transfer fee, rumours have been floating around that they prefer a free-transfer to help with their finances.
