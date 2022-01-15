Borussia Dortmund press me and so I have to make a decision soon, admits Erling Haaland
Today at 4:02 PM
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has revealed that the German club is pressuring him to make a decision on his future soon so that they can start planning in case the Norwegian leaves. Several elite European clubs are looking to sign the striker in the summer due to an alleged €75m release clause.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and the Norwegian has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football. The 21-year-old has made 77 appearances for the German club while scoring a sensational 78 goals and registering 21 assists across all competitions. Not only that, Haaland has helped the Bundesliga side claim a DFB-Pokal cup last season by scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in the finals of the competition.
The prolific Norwegian is earmarked for a move away to greener pastures in the summer as the striker’s contract has a reported €75m release clause that can be triggered by any interested party. Haaland's agent Mino Raiola revealed in December that he would take the next step in his career and named Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations. Haaland has admitted that Dortmund are pressuring him to make a decision on his future although he just wants to concentrate on his football.
“All I want to do is play football. But they press me … about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon. That is what they [Dortmund] want. It means things will happen now. They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, and I have to accept that … so now is the time to get things started,” Haaland told Viaplay.
“We are in the middle of a difficult period, with a lot of games. I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best. But I can’t do that now,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.