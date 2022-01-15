Borussia Dortmund press me and so I have to make a decision soon, admits Erling Haaland

The prolific Norwegian is earmarked for a move away to greener pastures in the summer as the striker’s contract has a reported €75m release clause that can be triggered by any interested party. Haaland's agent Mino Raiola revealed in December that he would take the next step in his career and named Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations. Haaland has admitted that Dortmund are pressuring him to make a decision on his future although he just wants to concentrate on his football.