Would like more clarity on why we are postponing matches, admits Mikel Arteta

Several managers such as the Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl have called for the Premier League to be more transparent in their ruling when deciding which fixture goes ahead while others are postponed. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted that he was hopeful that clubs were not taking advantage of the rule regarding postponement of fixtures and would be very angry if that was the case. Arteta has joined his colleagues in calling for more clarity and urged the league to protect the integrity of the competition.