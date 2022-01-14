Had conversation with Donny Van de Beek and advised him to stay, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Yesterday at 8:37 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he had a conversation with midfielder Donny Van de Beek two weeks ago where he asked the Dutchman to stay until the end of the season. The Dutch midfielder has been struggling for game-time since his arrival at Old Trafford.
Donny Van de Beek arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2020 from Ajax for a reported fee of £35 million-plus £5 million in add-ons. The Dutch midfielder had established himself as one of the midfielders in the world during his stint at the Dutch club as he helped them claim an Eredivisie and made a deep run in the Champions League in the 2018/19 season. It has not gone according to plan for Van de Beek since his arrival at Old Trafford as he has struggled for game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick so far.
The Dutch international has made 49 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring two goals and registering two assists across all competitions. Van de Beek is growing increasingly frustrated with his spell at the Manchester club so far and could pursue a move away from Old Trafford this month or in the summer.
The 24-year-old is eager to represent his homeland in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has proclaimed that he would only select players who play regularly for their clubs. Rangnick has revealed that he has asked the Dutchman to stay until the end of the season as United navigates their way through three competitions.
"I understand he [Van de Beek] wants to play but we are in three competitions. I'm glad to have him in the squad. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago and advised him to stay. He wants to play at the World Cup and [The Netherlands manager] Louis van Gaal told him to be a regular starter and he needs to play," the German told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
