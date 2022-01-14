Burnley-Leicester Premier League game postponed

With the game against Leicester being postponed, it's the fourth Burnley match this season to be postponed due to Covid-19 but the first time the request has come from the Turf Moor club. Premier League rules state that a club must play a fixture if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available. It is the 20th game to be postponed in the English top-flight this season due to Covid-19. The Premier League released a statement confirming their decision.