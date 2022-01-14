Burnley-Leicester Premier League game postponed
Yesterday at 8:00 PM
The Premier League has confirmed that it has accepted Burnley's request to postpone their encounter against Leicester City as the Clarets did not have enough players available for selection and play the fixture. This is the 20th top-flight game to be postponed this season because of Covid-19.
Burnley were without the presence of their manager Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of Covid-19 when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town last Saturday. They were without seven players due to coronavirus and have also recently seen Chris Wood join Newcastle. The Clarets saw three consecutive matches against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton postponed last month due to Covid-19 cases within the opposition ranks.
With the game against Leicester being postponed, it's the fourth Burnley match this season to be postponed due to Covid-19 but the first time the request has come from the Turf Moor club. Premier League rules state that a club must play a fixture if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available. It is the 20th game to be postponed in the English top-flight this season due to Covid-19. The Premier League released a statement confirming their decision.
"The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," read the statement.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.