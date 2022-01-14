Alphonso Davies won't be available for next few weeks, reveals Julian Nagelsmann

Alphonso Davies arrived at Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for a reported fee of US$13.5 million, with performance-related bonuses that total $22 million, a then-record for Major League Soccer(MLS). The Canadian full-back has established himself as a crucial piece of the Bayern backline and has cemented his place as one of the most exciting full-backs in European football .

The 21-year-old has made 107 appearances for the German champions while scoring five goals and registering 18 assists across all competitions. Davies has helped the German side claim three Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokal Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The Canadian international missed out on featuring for the Bundesliga side in their first fixture of 2022 against Borussia Monchengladbach after testing positive for coronavirus. Davies, who was earmarked to make a return to action for Bayern soon, will not feature for the German club as the club has detected signs of heart muscle inflammation in the player. Bayern manager Nagelsmann has confirmed that Davies has stopped training and won't be available for the next few weeks.

“Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle. He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks. This myocarditis isn't too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time,” the German manager said in his pre-match press conference.