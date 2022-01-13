We won the first trophy in front of our fans so I am very happy, proclaims Simone Inzaghi
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi gushed that the Nerazzurri deserved their win over Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana final and expressed his delight at securing the trophy in front of their fans. The Italian champions secured a 2-1 victory over Juventus thanks to Alexis Sanchez's last-minute goal.
Inter hosted Juventus at the San Siro in the finals of the Supercoppa Cup on Wednesday as the competition looked to crown a winner. The Italian champions wasted several chances to take the lead in the opening 10 minutes with controversy arising as the Nerazzurri was denied a penalty by VAR after a foul by Giorgio Chiellini on Nicola Barella.
It meant that the Nerazzurri were made to pay for their inability to capitalize on their attacking momentum in the 25th minute as Alvaro Morata floated the ball back to Weston McKennie who headed the ball home giving Juventus the lead.
But Inter got a penalty in the 35th minute as Mattia De Sciglio fouled Edin Dzeko inside the box and Lautaro Martinez was at hand to equalize. Both teams failed to score for the rest of the match as the match went into extra time.
Just when the match was heading for penalties, Bianconeri defender Alex Sandro tried to chest the ball inside his own box which gave Matteo Darmian to flick it on for Alexis Sanchez, who fired the ball home in the 121st minute to seal the victory for Inter. Inter coach Inzaghi was delighted to seal the victory and reiterated that his side deserved to win the contest.
“We faced a strong team that played like Juve. They didn’t create many chances, as we did well, but the victory was deserved against a great opponent. Juve were always in the game, they allowed us possession, but we saw beating them is never easy. I had some fortunate previous experiences against them in the Supercoppa, we won the first trophy in front of our fans, so I am very happy,” Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.
