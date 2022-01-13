We won the first trophy in front of our fans so I am very happy, proclaims Simone Inzaghi

“We faced a strong team that played like Juve. They didn’t create many chances, as we did well, but the victory was deserved against a great opponent. Juve were always in the game, they allowed us possession, but we saw beating them is never easy. I had some fortunate previous experiences against them in the Supercoppa, we won the first trophy in front of our fans, so I am very happy,” Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.