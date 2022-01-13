Think Pierluigi Gollini deserved this chance to play important game, asserts Antonio Conte

While Pierluigi Gollini signed for Tottenham on loan in the summer of 2021, the Italian goalkeeper has struggled to replace Hugo Lloris as the club’s first choice. However, the 26-year-old has played for the club this season in various competitions although Gollini is yet to feature in the Premier League for the North Londoners. But with a big semi-final against Chelsea, it saw Antonio Conte keep faith in the back-up and it didn’t pay off in the end.