Enjoyed this chapter at Chelsea and its best time of my career, reveals Antonio Rudiger
Yesterday at 1:47 PM
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has confessed that his time at Stamford Bridge has been the best time of his career and he is enjoying playing for the London side. The German international has only six months left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from England.
Ever since he signed for the club from AS Roma, Antonio Rudiger has slowly grown and evolved under several managers but it’s only under Thomas Tuchel that the German has found his footing. The 28-year-old’s last year has seen him thrive for Chelsea as Rudiger, alongside Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and a few others, played a key role in the club winning the Champions League.
But with just six months left on his current contract, there has been a lot of speculation about the German’s future at the club with more than a few clubs monitoring his situation. Yet Rudiger refused to open up on his future although he did admit that he has enjoyed his time at Chelsea so far. Not only that, the German has claimed that his chapter with the Blues has been the best of his career.
"I am enjoying it. I think you have to see it about chapters, and I have enjoyed this chapter, I have enjoyed it so far. It is the best time of my career,” Rudiger said, reported Sky Sports.
The fans aren’t the only ones wondering as Thomas Tuchel has previously mentioned that he would love to see Rudiger sign a new contract and the Chelsea boss admitted the same again. He also added that the club are confident they can keep him but revealed that there are a lot of things to happen in order for that to become a reality.
"There is a lot of ifs in your question so let's see what becomes the reality. We have confidence [to keep him] and have things to offer. He is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and in the Chelsea environment. I think he knows that very well,” Tuchel said, reported Sky Sports.
