Chelsea need to get Antonio Rudiger signed up quickly, proclaims Jamie Redknapp

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £29 million and has since established himself as a pivotal part of the Chelsea defense. Not only that, the German has cemented his spot as one of the best defenders in the Premier League with the Blues.

Rudiger has made 177 appearances for the Blues while scoring ten goals and registering seven assists across all competitions, even helping the club claim one FA Cup, one Champions League, one Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club. But the 28-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this summer and talks between club and the player’s representatives have reached a deadlock as Rudiger’s salary demands are seen as excessive by the London club.

A host of elite clubs are looking to sign the 28-year-old after the end of his deal but Redknapp has urged the European champions to secure Rudiger’s future as it will take a significant financial outlay to replace the centreback.

"You have to sign him up. If you were to let him go in the summer you'll need to spend £50million to replace him and then have to give that player big wages. Chelsea are better off signing him and telling him how much of a massive part of the football club he is. It's all there for him. He can achieve all the ambitions as the owner has always spent big money. They need to get him signed up quickly,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.