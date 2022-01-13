Aston Villa confirm they've signed Lucas Digne from Everton for reported £25 million fee

But it has not gone according to plan for the 28-year-old as he fell out with current Everton boss Rafael Benitez regarding team tactics. The Spaniard accused Digne of only focusing on himself rather than placing the interests of the team at the forefront and hasn’t selected the French defender since Everton’s match against Liverpool on 2nd December. It has seen Aston Villa swoop in and the Villians confirmed that they have completed the move with manager Steven Gerrard was ecstatic at sealing the deal.