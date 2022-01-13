Aston Villa confirm they've signed Lucas Digne from Everton for reported £25 million fee
Yesterday at 4:32 PM
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of left-back Lucas Digne from Everton for a reported fee of £25 million after the Frenchman fell out with Everton manager Rafael Benitez earlier this campaign. Villa manager Gerrard expressed his happiness at recruiting a player of Digne’s pedigree.
Lucas Digne has established himself as one of the best-attacking left-backs in the Premier League during his stint with Everton after his arrival from Barcelona in 2018. The French defender made 127 appearances for the Merseyside club while scoring six goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions. The former Barcelona man had previously expressed his happiness at Goodison Park and reiterated his commitment by signing a new contract with the Merseyside club in 2021.
But it has not gone according to plan for the 28-year-old as he fell out with current Everton boss Rafael Benitez regarding team tactics. The Spaniard accused Digne of only focusing on himself rather than placing the interests of the team at the forefront and hasn’t selected the French defender since Everton’s match against Liverpool on 2nd December. It has seen Aston Villa swoop in and the Villians confirmed that they have completed the move with manager Steven Gerrard was ecstatic at sealing the deal.
“When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club. To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa,” Gerrard told the club’s website.
Welcome to Aston Villa, @LucasDigne. pic.twitter.com/7ytUV2Wn2M— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2022
