Wouldn’t be surprised if Scott McTominay becomes captain of this team, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 2:18 PM
Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick believes that Scott McTominay could be the captain of the Red Devils’ in the near future and praised the midfielder’s leadership skills as well. This comes after the Scotland international scored the only goal in their FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.
With Ralf Rangnick’s side struggling to score too many goals, many expected Aston Villa to give Manchester United a few problems and that’s exactly what happened. However, that came in the second half with Scott McTominay’s early goal in the first half putting the Red Devils on top. Yet, Villa came out of the break with all guns firing and even hit the net twice although both goals were disallowed by the VAR.
Still, the Villians dominated the second half although somehow United managed to sneak away from that with a 1-0 win. It saw Ralf Rangnick praise McTominay’s performance and the German admitted that the Scottish midfielder has it in him to one day captain the Red Devils. But Rangnick added that the midfielder needs to find a way to add more goals to his game as it could take him up a level.
"He (McTominay) is an academy boy, his energy is amazing. He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team,” Rangnick said, reported Goal.
Rangnick also praised David De Gea’s recent performances as the Spaniard has enjoyed an uptick in form with him making more than a few goal-saving saves over the last month or so. The German lavished De Gea with praise but believes that he can improve even further.
"We have to develop the team into a clean sheet team and that was another one today, but still David de Gea was outstanding again for me today. I would have wanted him to have less saves in total, I think we had four or five shots on goal, but again we can still improve even in that area," he added.
