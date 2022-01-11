Would be good if Marcus Rashford could score but don't see it as problem, reveals Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United at the age of seven and rose through the ranks of the academy as he made his breakthrough with the senior team in February 2016 under Louis Van Gaal. The Englishman has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League and has cemented his spot in the United starting lineup.

The 24-year-old has made 286 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 91 goals and registering 57 assists across all competitions. The United star had undergone surgery in the summer for his shoulder and back issues but has not looked his best after coming back from injury.

The England international was selected to feature for United against Aston Villa in their third-round FA Cup tie on Tuesday. Rashford struggled to make an impact as he was guilty of being poor in his decision-making abilities while also offering little to no energy during his time on the pitch. Rangnick was unsure as to why the Englishman suffered during the match.

"I think in the first half we found him quite often, but we also tried to get him into the box. In the second half that was not that often the case and that's why at the end of the game I decided to make two changes with Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingard. It was very important to progress into the next round," Rangnick told Sky Sports.