We had to suffer during the game but the team spirit was good, claims Raphael Varane
Today at 3:09 PM
Manchester United's Raphael Varane has admitted that the team had to suffer together against Aston Villa but their good team spirit ushered them over to the finish line and secured a 1-0 victory. The Red Devils beat the Villians in their third-round FA Cup tie at Old Trafford to progress.
Manchester United hosted Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the third-round of the FA Cup to determine which team would advance to the fourth round of the competition. The Manchester club started the game brightly and took the lead eight minutes into the game as Fred put in an inch-perfect cross from the right which was glanced home, past Emiliano Martinez, by Scot McTominay. Steven Gerrard's side grew into the game and asserted themselves as the dominant side as the game grew on.
Villa scored a goal five minutes into the second half when Ezri Konsa headed a free-kick across the goal for Danny Ings to bundle home from close range but after a lengthy VAR check it was disallowed after Jacob Ramsey was adjudged to have blocked Edinson Cavani. Another Aston Villa goal was chalked out after Watkins tapped the ball in from an offside position. In the end, United held on for the rest of the match to grind out a tough win and Raphael Varane credited the team's spirit for the victory.
“Intensive match! I think some moments during the game we had to suffer and we were together and the spirit was good. Clean sheet and the victory. so that’s very good for us. It was a difficult match. We had to suffer a lot on the pitch but together, and I liked the spirit of this match,” Varane told BBC Sport.
"You don’t have time and you just have to focus all the time. It’s really intense and, yeah, we have to play for our fans, we have to play with a heart and I think the spirit was very good. You are under pressure all of the game and that’s very intense. You have to be focused [for] 90 minutes."
