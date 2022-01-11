We had to suffer during the game but the team spirit was good, claims Raphael Varane

Manchester United hosted Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the third-round of the FA Cup to determine which team would advance to the fourth round of the competition. The Manchester club started the game brightly and took the lead eight minutes into the game as Fred put in an inch-perfect cross from the right which was glanced home, past Emiliano Martinez, by Scot McTominay. Steven Gerrard's side grew into the game and asserted themselves as the dominant side as the game grew on.