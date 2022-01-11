Want to finish my career at Real Madrid and it will happen, reveals Toni Kroos

After an up and down spell at Bayern Munich, few expected Toni Kroos to do well in Spain when Real Madrid came calling but the German has proved everyone wrong. In the eight years since he signed for the Los Blancos, Kroos has made well over 300 appearances for the club and has become arguably one of the best midfielders in the modern era. Not only that, his role in Real Madrid winning two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League trophies will see him go down in history.