Want to finish my career at Real Madrid and it will happen, reveals Toni Kroos
Today at 4:34 PM
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos has confessed that he wants to retire with the Los Blancos and believes that it will happen despite the fact that he has only eighteen months left on his current deal. The 32-year-old has thrived and flourished since arriving in Spain, making 340 appearances in the process.
After an up and down spell at Bayern Munich, few expected Toni Kroos to do well in Spain when Real Madrid came calling but the German has proved everyone wrong. In the eight years since he signed for the Los Blancos, Kroos has made well over 300 appearances for the club and has become arguably one of the best midfielders in the modern era. Not only that, his role in Real Madrid winning two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League trophies will see him go down in history.
But now at 32, reports have indicated that Kroos is moving closer towards retirement and the German admitted that he wants to end his career at Real Madrid. He also added that he believes it will happen and knows that the Los Blancos will allow him to retire although they haven’t had that talk as of yet.
"I want to finish my career at Real Madrid and it will happen. I will only focus on this club. It is my eighth season here and it is an incredible relationship that I would never risk it. I know what I have at this club and the club knows what it has with me. At some point we will talk in a very relaxed manner. Trust is the foundation of everything," Kroos told Sky Germany.
Yet while he does want to retire with the Spanish giants, Kroos revealed that there are a few conditions that have to be met by both parties before they can actually come to an agreement.
"I still feel totally fine, but a number of things have to happen. The first thing is that the level of the team and mine has to coincide. The second, that my fitness has to be there. And the third, that my desire has to be there. When all those things come together, we'll talk. We will talk at some point and if not, I still have a contract until 2023,” he added.
