Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Barcelona looking at ex-Chelsea star Oscar to replace Coutinho

Another day filled with rumours of clubs trying to address their urgent requirements and not so urgent requirements. Welcome to another chaotic entry of the January transfer window where we bring you the latest gossip, rumours, reports, and news of every transfer that occurs in Europe.

Barcelona to make an offer for ex- Chelsea star Oscar to replace Coutinho

Barcelona will make an approach to sign former Chelsea midfielder Oscar from Shanghai SIPG, according to TNT Sports Brasil. The Catalan club allowed Coutinho to depart for Aston Villa on loan as the Brazilian failed to live upto expectations upon his arrival from Liverpool to the Camp Nou.

The Spanish giants are in a dire financial situation which will make talks with Shanghai SIPG difficult. Oscar is understood to be keen on a move back to Europe and will not turn down the chance to play for Barcelona but it is understood that the Spanish giants are uncertain about whether they can afford the Brazilian international after needing to restructure contracts to register new signing Ferran Torres.

Arsenal must pay £150m to land Vlahovic

Arsenal are determined to land Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and have made an offer worth £58 million to secure his signature but it is understood that the Serbian striker would want £300,000 a week in wages according to The Daily Mail. The Gunners are content with agreeing to the 21-year-old's demands as they see Vlahovic as a budding investment that will only get better with time.

Vlahovic would require £300,000 a week for the next five years while his management team could net another £15m from the North London club. Vlahovic has outlined his intentions to not remain with the Serie A club in the future making it likely that he moves in January or in the summer.

Napoli looking at Luis Sinisterra to replace the outgoing Lorenzo Insigne

According to Calciomercato, Napoli have already started looking for replacements for Lorenzo Insigne after the forward confirmed that he is set to sign for Toronto FC once his contract with his boyhood side expires and Napoli have Luis Sinisterra at the top of their shortlist.

The Serie A outfit are on the lookout for a brand new winger and believe that the Colombian is the man to do so with the 22-year-old reportedly overly keen on playing for Napoli.