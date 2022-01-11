Reports | Kingsley Coman poised to sign contract extension until 2027 with Bayern Munich
According to Goal, Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman have come to an agreement over a new contract for the Frenchman with him reportedly set to extend his time until at least 2027. The Frenchman has eighteen months left on his current contract and has attracted interest from outside Germany.
Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich on loan, Kingsley Coman has struggled to consistently perform for the Bavarians but there have been signs of a world-class talent there. It saw the club make the move permanent after the two-year loan spell, but even then, Coman has sparingly shown his talent and ability although things have changed over the last few years. The Frenchman has taken a step forward and started making more of an impact which has seen him attract interest.
The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and a few others have all been credited with a potential move although nothing has materialized. The rumour mill, however, has only stepped up their efforts especially since Coman is entering the final eighteen months of his contract with Bayern. However, Goal has reported that the 25-year-old and the Bavarian giants have finally come to an agreement over an extension.
The report has indicated that Coman will extend his time in Germany until at least 2027 and the deal will see the Frenchman earn around €17 million-a-year, making him one of their highest earners. This is despite the fact that rumours indicated Bayern were unwilling to give him that salary packet but the club has reportedly changed their mind with them keen on keeping Coman for the foreseeable future.
