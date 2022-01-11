Reports | Kingsley Coman poised to sign contract extension until 2027 with Bayern Munich

Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich on loan, Kingsley Coman has struggled to consistently perform for the Bavarians but there have been signs of a world-class talent there. It saw the club make the move permanent after the two-year loan spell, but even then, Coman has sparingly shown his talent and ability although things have changed over the last few years. The Frenchman has taken a step forward and started making more of an impact which has seen him attract interest.