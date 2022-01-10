We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it, asserts Mikel Arteta

In light of Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta has hit out at his team and admitted that they were not good enough and did not meet the standards that were required of them. The North Londoners faced Forest in the third round of the FA Cup and lost to a late goal from Lewis Grabban.

When Arsenal were drawn with Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup, many fans feared a repeat of the infamous defeat nearly four years ago. It was the first time Arsene Wenger was knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round with Forest, on that occasion, beating the Premier League side 4-2. Things didn’t change this time around and while Mikel Arteta did rotate his squad, the core of his first-team still remained.

Yet the Gunners lost 1-0 with a late Lewis Grabban strike proving to be the only difference between the two teams in the end. It saw Mikel Arteta hit out at his team as he admitted that they were not good enough against the Championship side and that they need to apologise for the loss. The Arsenal boss also added that the team didn’t put enough in the game and didn’t show the levels required from them.

"We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it. I don't want to use excuses, I expect the team I put out to do better and when you don't in the cup you are out. Today showed we were not capable of winning against Forest away from home and didn't put in the level to win the game," Arteta said, reported Sky Sports.

“It's a collective issue and today we have not done it. What we have done today is nowhere near the level and standards that are required."

The Gunners dominated the ball but yet somehow failed to threaten the Nottingham Forest goal with zero shots on goal although Eddie Nketiah did miss the target with their best chance. However, Forest made their chances pay and caused problems for Arsenal the entire game, which saw Mikel Arteta admit that they needed more drive and hunger to win the game. He also added that it's a complicated match and Arsenal didn't respond in the like.

"We needed more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action, much more. We were not at our level. I'm really disappointed with the performance, first of all. Not with the attitude but how much purpose we have and what determination we showed to change the game when it's difficult to play against and the way they play.

"I have played in games like that for the last 18 years and I know how complicated it is to come here and it's no surprise the difficulties you are going to face. But when we do that, we have to face it in a different way. It is really hurting. It is a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it is a big bump,” he added.