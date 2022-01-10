Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Sevilla make new offer for Anthony Martial

Welcome to another edition of our transfer coverage as we bring you all the reports, rumours, gossip and news regarding all your favourite clubs around the world. Join us as we unfold through the chaos of the January transfer window as various clubs seal some deals and lose out on others.

Sevilla make new offer for Anthony Martial

According to reliable journalist Ekrem Konur, Sevilla are preparing the terms on a fresh approach for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has reiterated his desire to move on from Old Trafford and could be making the move to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium this month.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed his intention to let the French international depart the club if a suitable offer comes in. The Spanish club's first offer was rejected by the English giants as it didn't meet their demands and the Spanish club will be looking to seal a move with their second offer.

Martial has fallen out of favour at the Manchester club after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer and will hope to rejuvenate his career at Spain with Sevilla.

Atletico eye capture of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina

According to TuttoMercato, Atletico are eyeing the capture of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as they aim to address their defensive issues and reinforce their defense. The Spanish champions are experiencing a defensive crisis as star goalkeeper Jan Oblak is in terrible form and the unavailability of first choice defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic.

It is understood that Fiorentina are willing to listen to offers for the defender and will be looking to move him on as his contract expires in 2023. The Spanish champions will face fierce competition for the Serbian's capture as several Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

Aston Villa to sign Lucas Digne from Everton

Aston Villa will look to sign Lucas Digne from Everton according to Sky Sports. The Everton left-back has been on the shortlist for several Premier League clubs during the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour with Rafa Benitez as a rift between the pair has broken down their relationship. Napoli was interested in the Frenchman but the Serie A side have ended their pursuit as Digne's salary demands are in the region of £8.5 million per season.

The Villains will be paying a £25 million fee to acquire the Frenchman from the Merseyside club as Steven Gerrard looks to reinforce his squad and finish the strongly.

Kylian Mbappe set to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain and extend his stay at the Parc des Princes putting an end to all the speculation on his future according to Le Parisien.

The World Cup winner will reject any advances from Real Madrid and continue his career at the French club. Mbappe has less than six months remaining on his deal and is free to talk to any interested parties but it is understood that he will be rejecting any offer from the Madrid club. Mbappe is optimistic over a bright and a trophy laden future as he continues to link up with Neymar and Lionel Messi at the French capital.