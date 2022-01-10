Thiago Alcantara is not out until the end of the season, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:36 PM
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumours that stated that Thiago Alcantara would be ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Spanish maestro was absent for Sunday's FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury. The Spaniard suffered a hip injury during his side’s victory over Newcastle in December.
Thiago Alcantara signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2020 from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million, with the potential for a further £5m in add-ons as the midfielder outlined his intentions of pursuing a new challenge to convince the German champions to sell him. The Spaniard has undergone a mixed spell at the Merseyside club as he has displayed his quality whenever he has featured for the club but he has spent a significant spell out of the side due to various injuries.
The Spanish midfielder has made 44 appearances for the Reds so far while scoring three goals and registering one assist across all competitions but the 30-year-old was left out of Liverpool's squad in their FA Cup third-round encounter against Shrewsbury. The Reds did seal a 4-1 win and in his post-match interview, Jurgen Klopp allayed all fears as he confirmed that Thiago would feature later on in the season and was not ruled out of the season.
"No, neither March nor the end of the season in my mind (when about speculation Thiago could be out until the end of the season). It's something around the hip, that's the situation. He needs time now. He didn't train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see. It is not that he is out until the end of the season, not at all," Klopp told Sky Sports.
Klopp also revealed that a number of false-positive tests for Covid-19 derailed his side from featuring certain players in the FA Cup fixture and forced the postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal.
"We thought last week, a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives, actually. But still the rules are like they are and so all these players who are false positive couldn't play today. The only real positive case was Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest were false positives," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.