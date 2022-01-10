See more confidence in Saul with each game and he’s having more impact, admits Thomas Tuchel

“I think he will be an important player for us and I hope so as well. The game against Tottenham was a huge step forward for Saul and he showed what he can do with his abilities. Against Chesterfield he was part of a strong squad. Okay, it was against a fifth division side so there was no need for us to be overran in midfield but he still did well with his performance,” Tuchel told Cheseafc.com.