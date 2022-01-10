If you don't perform well then the fans are not happy, asserts Antonio Conte

Tanguy Ndombele signed for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 from Lyon for a reported fee of 62 million-plus up to €10 million in add-ons and the French midfielder has struggled to make the desirable impact expected of him at London. There has been signs of a creative, attacking player but Ndombele has had an underwhelming spell at the London club so far.

However, despite that the midfielder was selected to start against League One team Morecambe in Tottenham's third-round FA Cup fixture but failed to put on a solid showing and was substituted at the hour mark. The French international was booed loudly by the Spurs faithful as he exited the pitch in a turgid fashion and headed straight down the pitch. That was despite the fact that Spurs secured a 3-1 win with Lucas Moura, Harry Kane and Harry Winks on the scoresheet.

"I was so focused on the game because we were losing 1-0. This type of situation, they are in football. You have to be good to try to change your opinion. If someone is disappointed with you. It's normal. I was a player and it happened sometimes to me that someone was unhappy with my performance. This is our life. I repeat, it's OK. We have to continue to work and try to be better next time,” Conte told in his post-match press conference.