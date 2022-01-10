If you don't perform well then the fans are not happy, asserts Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte has asserted that Tanguy Ndombele needs to improve his performances on the pitch to get the Tottenham supporters back on his side after the midfielder was loudly booed. Ndombele played 60 minutes of the match against Morecambe but was loudly jeered when he was replaced.
Tanguy Ndombele signed for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 from Lyon for a reported fee of 62 million-plus up to €10 million in add-ons and the French midfielder has struggled to make the desirable impact expected of him at London. There has been signs of a creative, attacking player but Ndombele has had an underwhelming spell at the London club so far.
However, despite that the midfielder was selected to start against League One team Morecambe in Tottenham's third-round FA Cup fixture but failed to put on a solid showing and was substituted at the hour mark. The French international was booed loudly by the Spurs faithful as he exited the pitch in a turgid fashion and headed straight down the pitch. That was despite the fact that Spurs secured a 3-1 win with Lucas Moura, Harry Kane and Harry Winks on the scoresheet.
Yet after the game, Antonio Conte commented on the crowd’s disdain against Ndombele and reiterated the need for the midfielder to improve in the future.
"I was so focused on the game because we were losing 1-0. This type of situation, they are in football. You have to be good to try to change your opinion. If someone is disappointed with you. It's normal. I was a player and it happened sometimes to me that someone was unhappy with my performance. This is our life. I repeat, it's OK. We have to continue to work and try to be better next time,” Conte told in his post-match press conference.
“We have to know very well that if we perform well, the fans are happy. If you don't perform well, the fans are not happy. This is football. If we think the fans have to be happy any time, if you win or lose, I think that's not right,” he added.
