Everton vs Leicester City postponed after rise of COVID-19 cases within Foxes’ squad
Today at 1:53 PM
In a statement, Leicester City have confirmed that their clash against Everton has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 cases, injuries and unavailable players. This is the second time that Brendan Rodgers’ side has been unable to field a proper team and had a game postponed.
With a slew of injuries affecting their performances this season, it had many wondering how Leicester City would be able to cope and the Foxes haven’t struggled at just that. However, the rise of COVID-19 cases within the league has turned the tide with more than a few teams affected and the Foxes have been right at the top of the list. So far, Brendan Rodgers’ team has missed two games and reports indicated that a third was on the cards.
That has now been confirmed as the Foxes released a statement that announced their game against Everton, on the 11th of January has been postponed. This comes after a rise of COVID-19 cases alongside injuries and unavailable players saw them unable to field a proper playing 11. The statement confirmed the same and added that the fixture will be postponed.
“Leicester City Football Club can confirm that the Premier League fixture away to Everton on Tuesday 11 January has been postponed following a meeting of the Premier League Board,” reads the statement on Leicester City’s website.
“The decision came after the Football Club confirmed that it had an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
“The fixture will now be rearranged again for a future date, with all previously purchased tickets for the game to remain valid. The Club regrets the inconvenience this may cause for supporters of both Leicester City and Everton.”
