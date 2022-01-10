Edinson Cavani told me he would stay until end of season, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 2:31 PM
Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he had a conversation with Edinson Cavani, who reassured the German that he would stay at the club until the end of the season. The 34-year-old has been the subject of speculation as he has been linked with a move away from England.
Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year. The Uruguayan has made a sizeable impact for the English giants whenever he has played but has been out of the squad in significant spells due to various injuries. The 34-year-old has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 19 goals and registering six assists across all competitions.
Cavani's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there has been plenty of rumours that the former Paris Saint-Germain striker would depart Old Trafford before the end of his contract. The Uruguay international is supposedly unhappy at the club and has been linked with a move to Barcelona as they aim to replace the loss of Kun Aguero. However, in light of that, Red Devils' interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Cavani won't push for a move and will remain at the club until the end of the season.
"I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay and I had a conversation with him yesterday. He came into my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me he will definitely stay and would want to stay until the end of the season. He told me that I can rely on him to stay until the end of the season and be a role model for the young players,” Rangnick told reporters in a press conference.
“Even if he's not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players and for me this is good news because Edi if one of those players with his vast amount of experience, with his mentality, his work ethic,” he added.
