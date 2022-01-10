Difficult to predict if Manchester City are through worst, reveals Rodolfo Borrell

Manchester City’s assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell believes that despite a drop in the positive COVID-19 cases, it is difficult to predict if the club are through the worse. He also confirmed that Pep Guardiola will be back in the City dugout either at the start of next week or by mid-week.

With the rise of COVID-19 thanks to the new variant Omicron, had many fans and critics alike worried at the fact that football across the world would shut down. However, the Premier League, alongside various other leagues, have opted to keep going although games have been postponed in England left, right and center, So far, more than a dozen league games have been pushed because of COVID-19 outbreaks and things at Manchester City have been no different.

The Cityzens have had 21 members of their first-team and backroom staff forced into isolation over the last week including manager Pep Guardiola. It saw Rodolfo Borrell reveal that he is not sure if the club are through the worst as he admitted that people who got the first variant have also now gotten the second. The City assistant manager also added that things are unpredictable right now and he hopes that they are through the worst.

“A couple more staff were positive on Friday and one player was inconclusive. We were waiting for the second test and result and actually he came down by car (to Swindon) so he couldn't fly with us. But at the moment just a couple more staff to add to that list. Hopefully no more. Are we through the worst? It is difficult to predict,” Borrell told Mancity.com.

“If you get COVID once and then don’t get it again, then yes. But what’s happening is that we have some people who have got COVID for a second time. They got the first variant now they have got the second variant - so it is completely unpredictable.

“We have plenty of people who have got it once and we have some who have got it twice - so if in the end everyone has to have it twice, we haven't been through the worst. You never know as it is so unpredictable. Hopefully yes, but you never know.”

Borrell, alongside Juanma Lillo, were in charge of Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round fixture against Swindon Town and oversaw preparations for the game as well. That was because Pep Guardiola tested positive and was forced into isolation but Borrell revealed that the Spaniard should be back in the dugout by next week.

“Obviously, Pep is the manager, he’s the boss and he’s influential as you know the influence is huge. I believe he will be available from the beginning of the week, if not the beginning, then midweek at the latest. But again, sometimes people who test positive keep being positive after six days and they get eight days if that makes sense

“We expect him to be available at some point in the week in terms of preparations. We will do what we have to do. We plan and do everything together so there are no changes and (there will be) time to do our best and build up to the Chelsea game,” he added.