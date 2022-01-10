David De Gea is one of best in the world in terms of controlling the box, admits Ralf Rangnick

David De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 for a then British record fee for a goalkeeper at £18.9 million and since the move, the keeper has thrived. The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his tenure at the Manchester club. The 31-year-old has made 465 appearances for the Red Devils while keeping 160 clean sheets across all competitions and won numerous accolades along the way.

De Gea has helped the English giants secure one Premier League, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and one Europa League during his time at the club. The Spanish goalkeeper was the subject of some harsh criticism last campaign as his form languished and mistakes started to creep into his game although De Gea has regained his form and returned to his best this season.

The former Atletico man has made several crucial saves in various matches throughout the campaign as his presence has helped steady the ship. So much so that, Manchester United's interim manager Rangnick was quizzed on how Manuel Neuer can be compared to De Gea as he worked with the German goalkeeper in the past.

“Well, I think they are both definitely on the list of the top five goalkeepers in the world. Maybe even in the top three. They are both in fantastic shape, physically and, as well as on the line, when it’s about controlling the box, David De Gea is probably one of the best, if not the best, in the world and we are very happy to have him. It’s good to have someone like David in goal - a fantastic professional, a fantastic player and it’s great to work with a player like him,” Rangnick told United’s website.