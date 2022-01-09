Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Lazio targeting Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Welcome to our daily coverage of all the transfer news, reports, rumours, and gossip you would ever need from all the clubs around Europe. Engage in the chaos of the January transfer window as clubs look to do a deal and address some of their biggest concerns and not so big concerns.

Lazio keen on signing Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

According to the Athletic, Lazio are looking into the possibility of signing Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard signed for a club record fee but has continued to play a back-up role ever since Edouard Mendy signed for the Blues. However, with the transfer window open, the Athletic has reported that the 27-year-old is looking to move on.

The Spaniard believes he needs regular game-time to re-capture his spot as Spain's number one and is thus open to leaving with Lazio and their manager, former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri open to helping the goalkeeper. However, the Athletic has reported that Kepa's £170,000 per week salary could prove to be a problem.

Marseille eyeing move for Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac

With game-time at a limited for Sead Kolasinac, L'Equipe has reported that the full-back is keen on moving on once his current contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the 2021/22 season and Marseille are looking into the possibility of a move once he becomes a free-agent.

The French side are looking into a January move as well but are looking at options after Jordan Amavi left for OGC Nice on loan earlier this month. However, L'Equipe has reported that the Stadio Vellodrome side are attracted by the lack of a transfer fee with them looking at cut-price replacements.

River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez's agent looking into potential moves to Italy

While reports have indicated that Manchester United and a few other Premier League clubs are out of the race for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, Calciomercato has revealed that the forward's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, is in Italy, trying to drum up interest in his client.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from Italy with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan all, reportedly, sending scouts to watch the young forward but they haven't made any approaches yet for the River Plate star. Calciomercato has further reported that Atletico Madrid are also keen and are keeping an eye on proceedings.

AS Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile is on Newcastle United's defensive shortlist

According to the Daily Mail, having been rebuffed by LOSC Lille over a move for Sven Botman, Newcastle United are eyeing a move for AS Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile with the young Frenchman catching more than a few eyes with his performances for the side.

The 20-year-old has done very well for Monaco and is reportedly going to be the subject of a bid worth around £35 million although Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham have all been looking into a potential deal for Badiashile. The Mail further reported that Eddie Howe and the Magpies are also in talks with Sevilla over a move for Diego Carlos.

Liverpool to block any approaches for Divock Origi despite interest from Italy

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane off representing their countries in the Africa Cup Of Nations, Liverpool are short of options up-top and the Daily Express has reported that the Reds are set to block any incoming bids for striker Divock Origi. The Belgian has had interest from both Germany and Italy but Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to let him go.

The Anfield side are keen on waiting until the end of the season before offloading Origi although the Express has reported that Liverpool have already identified a potential replacement in the form of West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. However, Origi's contract expires at the end of the season and so far, the Belgian hasn't signed an extension with the club.

AC Milan looking at Eric Bailly as a replacement for the injured Simon Kjaer

Following Simon Kjaer's long-term injury, reports from Italy had indicated that AC Milan were set to walk into the January transfer window looking for a replacement and Sky Italia has reported that the Rossoneri believe that Eric Bailly is their man.

The Serie A giants have reportedly had their eye on more than half a dozen defenders but Sky Italia have revealed that the Rossoneri have focused their attention on the Ivorian defender with them looking at a loan with an option to buy, similar to the deal that saw them sign Fikayo Tomori.

Manchester United are open to letting Amad Diallo leave on loan this month

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are considering letting youngster Amad Diallo leave on loan in this transfer window as the forward has struggled for game-time under both interim boss Ralf Rangnick and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The transfer expert has reported that Birmingham City are leading the race to sign the teenager with the 19-year-old reportedly open to leaving in order to get more game-time.

Manchester United are prepared to let Amad Diallo leave on loan, Birmingham City leading the race over four other clubs. Anthony Martial situation: Sevilla can't play full salary plus loan fee. 🔴 #MUFC



No buy option for Tuanzebe but Napoli will have priority in the summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

Several Tottenham players in fear for their future amidst rumours of a ruthless overhaul

While the January transfer window has been open for just under ten days, Tottenham and Antonio Conte are yet to make any major moves but ESPN has reported that the North London side are set to undergo a mass exodus with Conte looking to cull his squad.

This comes after Spurs' loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, as Conte believes that the team is not close to competing for the title and ESPN has revealed that the likes of Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Matt Doherty and Tanguy Ndombele could leave the club. Japhet Tanganga and Giovani Lo Celso are on that list as well with Conte looking to bring in new blood.