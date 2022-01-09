Reports | Chelsea and Senegal’s Edouard Mendy to miss start of AFCON after positive COVID-19 test

However, the bigger concern for Aliou Cisse’s side is fielding a competitive team as Sky Sports has reported that the Senegal head coach is genuinely concerned at the moment. He will be without both first and second-choice goalkeepers although AFCON’s rules are such that as long as a team has 11 players, with or without a goalkeeper, the game will go on. But the tournament favourites are still the bookies favourites to go through although they will have to beat at least two out of Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi to do so.