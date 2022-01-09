Have experience to fix Everton’s problems and I will try to do my best, asserts Rafael Benitez

Despite a very impressive start to his time at Everton , things haven’t gone to plan since then for Rafael Benitez with the Toffees winning just twice in their last 13 matches. The includes a 3-2 win over Championship side Hull City although the Tigers put up an impressive fight. But while injuries have played a big part in Everton’s problems, no result has gone their way with the club having lost eight out of their last twelve league games.

It has seen fans and critics unhappy at Benitez’s performance and the team’s performances on the field with reports indicating that the Spaniard could be sacked. Not only that, during their fixture against Hull City, Toffees’ fans had banners that asked Benitez to leave yet the Everton boss has insisted that he is not worried about his job. The Spaniard did admit that the club has a problem and he believes he has the right tools to fix although it does take time.

"No (when asked if he was worried about his job). What I said before - the problems that you try to fix are coming from a time ago. It's not that in the last three months we have different issues, so the issues are similar and you try to fix that,” Benitez said, reported Sky Sports.

"I have experience to do it. I will try to do my best. If some fans understand that, they will support the team. That is the main thing, to stay behind the team. If they don't understand that some of them, it's fine, it's up to them. But I will continue trying to do my best, be professional and be sure that we can improve what depends on us."