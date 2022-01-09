Getting used to playing with world class players and I’m enjoying it, admits Cole Palmer

In light of his meteoric rise, Cole Palmer has revealed that he is still getting used to play alongside the world class talent at Manchester City although they are helping him improve every day. The 19-year-old has made an immense impression on fans and critics alike with his talent and ability.

With Cole Palmer making his Manchester City debut at the age of 18, not a lot was expected from the youngster but he made his Premier League debut less than a year later. Not only that, Palmer impressed for the Cityzens which saw him start against Everton a few months later and things since then has seen the young midfielder rise up the ranks. That includes several Champions League appearances, with him even scoring off the bench.

The 19-year-old’s rise has continued as he played a part in three of Manchester City’s goals in their latest FA Cup game with the Cityzens walking away as 4-1 winners. It saw him admit that playing regularly with world class players has changed the way he sees football although the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and co has helped make his adaptation easier.

“When I first moved up to the first team I obviously thought: ‘Wow, I am playing with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and players like that’. I wouldn’t say it was normal, but I am getting used to it every day, training with them and playing with them when I get minutes. I am enjoying it,” Palmer told Manchester City’s official website.

“They all make me feel at home every day when I go in. It is not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. They all give me advice, tell me what to do and what not to do, so I really enjoy it.”

The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder by trade but he has been used all over the field by Pep Guardiola so far this season including in a more deeper central midfield role. That saw Palmer admit that he doesn’t mind playing wherever the coach wants him to but just hopes that he gets more minutes and keeps playing football.

“Wherever I play, I like playing. I don’t mind [playing] on the right. I like trying to take players on and on the right, you can do that. I just enjoyed it and tried to create chances to help the team. When I play, I just try to score and create chances. Hopefully I will get more minutes by working hard, keep going, keep my feet on the ground and keep striving for more,” Palmer added.