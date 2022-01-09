Been tough start but I’m determined to prove my worth to Manchester United, proclaims Marcus Rashford
In light of criticism against him, Marcus Rashford has hit out at his doubters and revealed that he is looking to prove his worth to both the fans and the club. He also dismissed the rumours of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the players, adding that they have nothing but respect for the coach.
Following a poor loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 20, reports have indicated that Ralf Rangnick had lost the dressing room. Not only that, the rumour mill continued to churn as rumours indicated that players wanted to leave Manchester United because of the lack of progress they’ve seen under the German head coach. It even saw Rio Ferdinand hit out at Marcus Rashford and a few others, as he revealed that their body language was all wrong.
However, in light of the questions and consistent rumours against Rangnick, Rashford has released a statement on Twitter where he hit out at the critics. Not only that, the forward dismissed rumours that Rangnick has lost the team and admitted that they have nothing but respect for the German coach. Rashford also added that he has been disappointed with his recent performances and is "determined to" prove his worth.
"We've all been disappointed with recent performances and we've been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club. I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff... I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy,” Rashford said on a social media post.
"Am I disappointed in some recent performances? Of course I am. I'm my own biggest critic. It's been a tough start but I am determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire should never have been in question. I love this club."
