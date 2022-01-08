If its the right player and we can afford it then we will make the best decision, proclaims Mikel Arteta
Today at 11:57 AM
Mikel Arteta has proclaimed that his side will try to do the best possible deal in either January or in the summer if it is for the right player that suits their needs. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as they seek to reinforce their attacking options.
Arsenal are seeking to reinforce their attacking prowess as the futures of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates Stadium are clouded with uncertainty. The Gunners are evaluating their options and looking to sign a striker and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has been identified as the primary candidate to make the move to North London.
The Serbian striker has made it clear that he will not be signing a contract extension at the Italian club and Fiorentina will look to cash in on the striker as he has just 18 months left on his contract. The 21-year-old has been in sensational form this season as he has scored 18 goals in 22 games and negotiations may be swift as the Gunners are willing to include Lucas Torreira who is on loan at the Italian club as part of the deal. Arteta was coy on providing an update on Vlahovic but reiterated that they would be open to making the move for the right player at the right price.
“I think with the amount of things and the way that we want to evolve the squad we have to maximise every window in many different ways and we are alert. Edu and his team are working very hard as we know exactly what we need to do. Whether we can accomplish that in January or in the summer is a different question as it is related to other stuff,” Arteta told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“Again if it is the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do we will discuss it and make the best possible decision. We are open,” he added.
