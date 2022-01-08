If its the right player and we can afford it then we will make the best decision, proclaims Mikel Arteta

The Serbian striker has made it clear that he will not be signing a contract extension at the Italian club and Fiorentina will look to cash in on the striker as he has just 18 months left on his contract. The 21-year-old has been in sensational form this season as he has scored 18 goals in 22 games and negotiations may be swift as the Gunners are willing to include Lucas Torreira who is on loan at the Italian club as part of the deal. Arteta was coy on providing an update on Vlahovic but reiterated that they would be open to making the move for the right player at the right price.