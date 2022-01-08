I think the door is always open for Christian Eriksen, reveals Antonio Conte

Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern and prayers last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match against Finland in the first half. The former Spurs star required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher. The 29-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilized later on that night.

Eriksen gradually recovered but suffered another blow related to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing in Italy with a defibrillator that was required for his recovery due to the country's rules. It was announced in December that Inter had terminated their contract with the Danish international to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere.

The former Spurs star has been the subject of several clubs for a transfer and has reiterated his desire to represent his country in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Spurs manager Antonio Conte who managed Eriksen at Inter opened the doors for the 29-year-old to make a return to the club and train at the club's facilities to improve his chances of representing his country at Qatar.

"For sure, it was great, it was fine, to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball. What happened this summer was very not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared in that moment. And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open," Conte told the BBC.