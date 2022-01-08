Cole Palmer is a great player who is still developing a lot, reveals Rodolfo Borrell
Today at 4:30 PM
Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borell who was in charge as City secured a 4-1 victory over Swindon has admitted that Cole Palmer is a great player with the ingredients to be even better in the future. Borell replaced Guardiola on the dugout as the Spaniard tested positive for Covid-19.
Manchester City were missing 20 players and staff including manager Pep Guardiola and seven-first team players due to Covid-19 as they underwent a trip to County Ground to face Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup.
Bernardo Silva got the Premier League champions off to a flying start as he finished from close range in the 14th minute following a wonderful run from Palmer. Gabriel Jesus then doubled their lead in the 28th minute as he capitalized on a mistake by the Swindon defense as they attempted to play out from the back.
Ilkay Gundogan then made it 3-0 as he whipped a free-kick home from 30 yards in the 59th minute. Jesus missed a penalty three minutes later and Swindon grew into the match as Harry McKirdy rounded off a move to pull one back for the home team in the 78th minute.
Palmer then rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute as he curled the ball in from a tight angle. Borrell was impressed with Palmer’s performance and backed him to improve even further.
"We have him training with us on a daily basis and he has great quality. Everybody has been able to see it. He is still developing quite a lot but obviously there is a lot of talent there and hopefully soon he can play more minutes, like Phil Foden a couple of years ago. They are two great players and Cole has the ingredients, but let's see. He has to keep working hard and perform consistently at that level," Borrell told ITV.
