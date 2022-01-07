Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Manchester United to make move for Ruben Neves

It has been a week since the transfer window opened and clubs have got right into it. All the clubs are working desperately to address their urgent priorities and not so urgent needs. Stay tuned as we bring you coverage of all the rumours and gossip regarding the chaos that is the transfer window.

Manchester United to make move for Ruben Neves

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the Portuguese midfielder as the ideal target to address the Manchester club's midfield problem.

The English giants could lose Paul Pogba in the summer on a free transfer and views Neves as the future lynchpin of their team. It is understood that the German coach has identified him as a priority target and will make a formal move either this month or in the summer. The 24-year-old is seen as the caliber of player who would improve and address United's creativity issues in the center of the pitch.

Liverpool reject Nat Phillips bid

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have rejected a bid for Nat Phillips from an unnamed Premier League club. The English defender made a name a name for himself for the Reds last season as he established himself as their starting centreback after a slew of injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez threatened to derail their season.

Phillips is down in the pecking order at the moment due to the return of their first-choice defenders and the Reds are interested in moving the Englishman elsewhere for the right offer. It is understood that a Premier League club offered £7 million but the offer was declined as the Merseyside club are holding out for at least double that amount. Liverpool expects more offers to come in for the Englishman and are content to wait for it.

Kingsley Coman to sign contract extension with Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman could sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich after prolonged talks occurred between the club and the player's representatives according to Telefoot.

Coman and Bayern had reached an impasse in contract negotiations but it is understood that talks are progressing well at the moment. The German champions were evaluating their options and were considering signing Raphinha from Leeds United if the Frenchman made his departure imminent.

The Bundesliga side were also rumoured to be interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona as a replacement, however, progress has been made with Coman and an extension could be penned which will ensure that the French winger's future is at the Allianz Arena.

Ousmane Dembele to be frozen out if a new contract is not penned

According to Marca, Ousmane Dembele will be frozen out of the Barcelona squad if he does not pen a contract extension to stay at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana has offered the 24-year-old a reduced salary after the latest round of negotiations between the player's representatives and the club as the Catalan club looks to reduce their wage budget.

It is understood that Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is keen on retaining the French international and will look to get him featured more prominently as soon as he signs a new deal.

It is understood that if no progress is made from Dembele and his representatives regarding a move, club president Joan Laporta is ready to banish the Frencham from first-team activities for good before letting him walk on a free contract.