Knew Newcastle was where I wanted to be and can't wait to get started, admits Kieran Trippier

“I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St. James’ Park as a Newcastle player,” Trippier told the club’s official website