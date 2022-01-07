Knew Newcastle was where I wanted to be and can't wait to get started, admits Kieran Trippier
Today at 5:48 PM
Newcastle new signing Kieran Trippier has expressed his delight at joining the Tyneside club due to his past experience working with manager Eddie Howe and to step out in front of St James' Park as a Magpies player. The Englishman arrived from Atletico for a reported fee of £12 million.
Newcastle United have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as their first signing under their new Saudi owners. The Englishman initially began his career at Manchester City before moving on to play for Burnley for three years. Trippier established himself as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League after he made the move to Tottenham as he played a major part in cementing the North London club as a regular top-four club and a Champions League finalist.
The English defender then made the move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 and quickly became a favourite of Madrid manager Diego Simeone. Trippier made 83 appearances for the Spanish champions and registered eleven assists as he played a key part in their league triumph last season. The Magpies will hope that Trippier's signing is a sign of things to come as they aim to steer clear of the relegation spots in the second half of the season. Trippier has expressed his excitement at starting his tenure at Newcastle.
“I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St. James’ Park as a Newcastle player,” Trippier told the club’s official website
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.