I've' got nothing but positive things to say about Philippe Coutinho, reveals Steven Gerrard

"He is someone I've got an incredible amount of respect for, but I don't want to add to speculation because he belongs to Barcelona. I don't think you get a nickname of 'The Magician' if you're not a special footballer. I've got nothing but positive things to say about the player. He's a friend of mine so if I'm asked the questions I can speak for as long as you want. But if you're trying to link it to any speculation or catch me out you're in for a long afternoon," Gerrard told the BBC.