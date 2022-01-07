I've' got nothing but positive things to say about Philippe Coutinho, reveals Steven Gerrard
Today at 3:48 PM
Steven Gerrard has admitted that he has got nothing but positive things to say about Phillipe Coutinho as he is a special footballer. The Brazilian attacker has fallen out of favour with Barcelona and is linked with a move back to the Premier League with Aston Villa the primary candidates.
Philippe Coutinho signed for Barcelona from Liverpool for a reported fee of 142 million in January 2018. The Brazilian's career has stalled at the Catalan club as he has been unable to cement his place in the squad under several different managers. The Brazilian attacker has made 106 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions. The former Liverpool star has helped the Spanish giants win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club.
A move could be on the cards for the 29-year-old as he hopes to rejuvenate his career with a transfer elsewhere. A host of Premier League clubs involving Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Coutinho this month. Aston Villa manager Gerrard who played with the Brazilian during his playing career at Liverpool has praised the Brazilian international's abilities while also talking up his mentality.
"He is someone I've got an incredible amount of respect for, but I don't want to add to speculation because he belongs to Barcelona. I don't think you get a nickname of 'The Magician' if you're not a special footballer. I've got nothing but positive things to say about the player. He's a friend of mine so if I'm asked the questions I can speak for as long as you want. But if you're trying to link it to any speculation or catch me out you're in for a long afternoon," Gerrard told the BBC.
