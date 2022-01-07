It hasn't gone well for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, reveals Geremi

The mercurial Belgian was instrumental for the Blues as he helped the London club claim two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and two Europa Leagues during his time at the club. It has not gone according to plan for the 31-year-old at Madrid as he has struggled with various niggling injuries while finding it hard to replicate his performances at Chelsea with the Spanish club whenever fit. Former Chelsea player Geremi has admitted that the Belgium international should never have left Stamford Bridge to fulfill his dreams.