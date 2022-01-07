It hasn't gone well for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, reveals Geremi
Today at 8:18 PM
Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Geremi has insisted that Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid so far has been underwhelming while asserting that he shouldn't have left Chelsea for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid signed the Belgian winger from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.
Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million, which could rise to €146.1 million if certain clauses are activated as the Belgian completed a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian winger had cemented his legacy as one of the best wingers during his time at London as he scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions.
The mercurial Belgian was instrumental for the Blues as he helped the London club claim two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and two Europa Leagues during his time at the club. It has not gone according to plan for the 31-year-old at Madrid as he has struggled with various niggling injuries while finding it hard to replicate his performances at Chelsea with the Spanish club whenever fit. Former Chelsea player Geremi has admitted that the Belgium international should never have left Stamford Bridge to fulfill his dreams.
“Eden Hazard at Chelsea was brilliant, fantastic. For me, if I was his agent at the time when Real Madrid came to sign him, I would not have accepted. He was almost like a God at Chelsea. I don’t think Chelsea of today are below Real Madrid in any way. Chelsea are at the same level in everything. I would have stayed at Chelsea,” Geremi told GOAL.
“Unfortunately it hasn’t gone well for him. I don’t understand because I was expecting him to continue in a good way. Sometimes there are things that you cannot explain. I don’t know if he has changed his attitude, maybe motivation, mentality. You have to try and find a solution. My advice would have been to go back to Chelsea,” he added.
