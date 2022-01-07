Aston Villa to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona
Today at 4:51 PM
Aston Villa have confirmed that they have agreed to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy the Brazilian playmaker at the end of his spell if they wish to do so. The 29-year-old will be reunited with his old Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard who is Villa’s manager.
Philippe Coutinho arrived in England back in 2013 as Liverpool sealed the diminutive Brazilian's signature from Inter. The Brazilian attacker settled quickly in his new surroundings and went on to become one of their most important players under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. The 29-year-old outlined his desire to leave Anfield in the summer of 2017 and he got his wish as Barcelona sealed the Brazil international's signature in the winter transfer window of 2018.
Coutinho was unable to replicate his performances at Barcelona as he struggled to maintain his high standards at the Catalan club. The former Liverpool star made 106 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions.
The Catalan club has grown frustrated with the Brazilian in recent seasons as niggling injuries have kept him out of the side and they were adamant to cut their losses and move Coutinho on as they aim to reduce their wage bill. Villa have now confirmed the signing of Coutinho on loan and the deal will be made official after the 29-year-old passes his medical.
"Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours," said a statement by Aston Villa.
