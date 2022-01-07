Aston Villa to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho arrived in England back in 2013 as Liverpool sealed the diminutive Brazilian's signature from Inter. The Brazilian attacker settled quickly in his new surroundings and went on to become one of their most important players under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. The 29-year-old outlined his desire to leave Anfield in the summer of 2017 and he got his wish as Barcelona sealed the Brazil international's signature in the winter transfer window of 2018.