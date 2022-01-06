We’ve given Aaron Ramsey few days as he’s an outgoing player, reveals Massimiliano Allegri
Today at 4:48 PM
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the club in the near future and has revealed that the club has given a few days off to work his situation. The Italian manager also added that Alvaro Morata is not set to leave the club and will be staying in Turin.
A lot was expected when Aaron Ramsey signed for Juventus, after a stellar spell at Arsenal where the Welsh midfielder netted 64 goals in just over 350 appearances. That combined with his reported wage-packet of around £325,000-per-week had the pressure amped up but the midfielder has failed to impress. Instead, a series of injuries and managerial changes have seen the Welshman limited to just 70 appearances for the Turin side.
Not only that, the 31-year-old has barely appeared this season and reports have indicated that Ramsey is on his way out of Italy. That has now been confirmed by Massimiliano Allegri as he admitted that the Welsh midfielder is “an outgoing player”. Allegri also added that the club has given him a few days off to train in England, as rumours about his future continue to swirl.
"Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England. In any case, he's an outgoing player,” Allegri said, reported Sky Sports.
Ramsey is not the Juventus player with his future up in the air as reports have indicated that Alvaro Morata is inching closer towards a move to Barcelona. However, that has been refuted by Allegri as he confirmed that Morata will not leave and he has spoken to the Spaniard over the same.
“Alvaro Morata will not leave, he is a performance footballer. The problem with him is that he is given a wrong label. He is very important: I talked to him and I told him not to move from here. Case closed,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.