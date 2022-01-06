We don't feel more pressure because of what people say, asserts Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has admitted that his side doesn’t feel any pressure even despite the fact that many have the Nerazzurri as favourites to life the 2021/22 Serie A title. The reigning Italian Champions finished 2021 at the top of the table, with a four-point lead over AC Milan.

After Inter Milan lost Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi over the summer, few expected the Nerazzurri to even challenge for the title again. But Simone Inzaghi was brought in as Conte’s managerial replacement while Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries were also brought in, and all three men have thrived. So much so, that Inter ended the first half of the season at the top of the league table with four points separating them and AC Milan.

It has seen the pressure amped up on Inzaghi after a great start to his time at the club but Simone Inzaghi believes that his side doesn’t feel pressure just because the tide has turned. The Inter Milan boss went on to praise his team and the fans supporting them but added that the Nerazzurri need to stop dropping points and repeat the six months they had to retain the title.

“We don't feel more pressure because of what people say. We have an excellent team and amazing fans. We dropped a few too many points earlier in the season but our performances have always been good. We have another half of the season ahead. We'll see which team proves themselves the best come the end,” Inzaghi told Inter.it.

The rise of the Omicron and COVID-19 cases has seen concern return to football fans with rumours and reports indicating that the season could be stopped in order to deal with the cases. It saw Inzaghi admit to the same concern and he also added that it’s up to the authorities to make a decision.

“There's a lot of uncertainty which is not good for football and makes it hard to prepare for games properly. We have three positive cases and Bologna have eight. It's up to the authorities. Sinisa and I both know that up until kick-off there's a chance we might have to make last-minute changes.

“It's really very difficult to prepare properly in circumstances like this. The same goes for the Super Cup: it's up to the authorities and they've decided it should go ahead so we'll play,” the Inter coach revealed.