Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Bayern consider Dembele move as Coman replacement

the transfer window where we bring you all the hot gossip, rumours, reports, etc. Clubs are desperate to address their urgent needs and fans are eager to see some new faces represent their teams as we enter the final lap of the current campaign.

Bayern consider Dembele move as Coman replacement

Bayern Munich are considering signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the summer as they plan for a potential Kingsley Coman departure according to L'Equipe. The German champions are engaged in contract talks with the French winger whose deal expires in 2023 and will hope to see a successful end to negotiations.

Bayern wants to be proactive and receive a transfer fee for Coman in the summer if negotiations fail rather than allowing him to walk on a free. The German champions see Dembele as a suitable replacement who will be available on a free transfer if he doesn't extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Everton make offer for Sean Longstaff

According to reliable journalist Craig Hope, Everton have made an offer for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff as they aim to reinforce their midfields. Newcastle had made it clear earlier this week that there would be no outgoings but a tempting offer could make them reconsider.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez is a huge fan of the midfielder and will try to take advantage of the fact that the Magpies are interested in Lucas Digne. The Magpies are preparing a formal bid for the French left back and discussions are taking place although it is understood that Digne prefers a move to London.

Rafa Benitez wants Sean Longstaff & Everton have made offer, although latest from NUFC this week was no players going out (yet). Newcastle interested in Lucas Digne but no formal bid (yet). Discussions taking place, although Digne prefers London move. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 5, 2022

PSG keen to sign Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bolstering their midfield options and are considering recruiting Lucas Paqueta from Lyon in the summer according to L'Equipe. The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the French club this season as he has scored nine goals in 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

It is understood that Lyon will demand a high transfer fee to let him depart the Groupama Stadium for the Parc des Princes. PSG are keen on adding an attacking midfielder to their ranks and are impressed by the Brazilian's impressive performances in the Ligue 1. The French giants will evaluate all their options and make an offer in the summer for the Brazilian international.

Southampton planning to bring back Gareth Bale

Southampton are understood to be keen on resigning Gareth Bale for his second spell at the club and are working on the details to make the deal work according to El Nacional. The Welsh winger has struggled for gametime at Real Madrid this season and will hope to rejuvenate his career at familiar surroundings with this transfer.

The Wales international made a name for himself with the Saints and can join the English club for free when his contract expires in the summer. If the deal materializes in the summer Bale will leave the Santiago Bernabeu with a host of trophies that will seal his legacy with the Spanish giants.

Arsenal waiting on answer from Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are waiting to receive a response from Italian club Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic after they made a bid to sign the Serbian striker this month according to CBS Sports. The 21-year-old had outlined his intentions to the Italian club as he made it known that he wouldn't be signing a new deal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi stadium.

It is understood that the Italian side are delaying decisions on the future of the star striker as they wait on other offers from a number of other interested parties. The Gunners will be keen to recruit the striker as the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick- Aubameyang remain uncertain.

Tottenham and Arsenal to battle it out for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey

According to Express Sport, Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has attracted interest from within England again with both Arsenal and Tottenham keen on signing the former Chelsea starlet in the current transfer window.

The 21-year-old has thrived after his return from a long-term injury and has got suitors more than interested in him again with a string of good performances. However, the report has indicated that Brighton are unwilling to part with a prized asset unless a big-fee is involved.