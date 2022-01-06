Today we have seen difference between the two teams, proclaims Antonio Conte

Chelsea hosted Spurs on Wednesday night for Carabao Cup action as Antonio Conte made his return to Stamford Bridge after his departure in 2018. The Italian was unable to prevent his team from incurring a 2-0 loss from their fierce rivals as Chelsea gained the advantage in the first leg of the semi-finals of the competition. Kai Havertz struck early on in the match for the Blues as he rifled home a shot in the 5th minute.

Ben Davies was the unfortunate victim for Spurs as he bundled home a comical own goal in the 34th minute to double Chelsea's advantage. Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Harry Kane had chances to score for their respective teams but were unable to contribute to the scoreline. In the end, Tottenham fell short in the first leg and manager Antonio Conte was quick to highlight the gulf in class between the two sides but pointed out that his side was working on closing it down.

“It was a difficult game, difficult from the start, Chelsea showed to be much better than us. The first half, we struggled a lot from the start but we know that we are talking about one of the best teams in Europe, in the world, last season they won the Champions League. If you compare the two teams there is not a comparison,” Conte told Sky Sports.

"We are talking about a team ready to win - today we have seen the difference between the two teams. But, I know the situation, it is very clear in this moment there is an important gap. We have to try to fight to stay in the league in a good position, but if we think we are close, I think we are not in the right way,” he added.